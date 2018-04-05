IEA wants regulator to release telecoms sector report

Fred Aminga @faminga

Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has asked the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to release a study on the telecommunications sector.

It said the long overdue report on the state of competition in the telecom sector is supposed to be a very important reference point informing policies in the nascent industry.

The think-tank further says snippets from the report seems to be punishing success in what could stymie innovation in the sector which plays a key role in economic growth.

“The fact is that while findings indicate Safaricom’s dominant market position in selected market segments, this is not a crime,” said Kwame Owino, chief executive officer at IEA.

“Dominance is not illegal. What is illegal is the abuse of the dominance,” he said, adding that even the Competition Authority which is mandated with such determination has not raised alarm over any abuse of dominance by Safaricom.

An earlier draft of the report had even proposed implementation of functional separation of Safaricom and M-Pesa by end of last year.

Submissions from the report undertaken in conjunction with Analysys Mason indicate Safaricom has more than 70 per cent market share in terms of subscribers, minutes and revenue.

It also reveals that the firm benefits from a very high share of on-net traffic, and how it pays out less than Airtel in a market where Safaricom enjoys a very high market share in the mobile money market.

The report further reveals that in seven critical counties, Safaricom should be compelled to share infrastructure with other players. However, Kwame said that while there is merit in this, some firms could have had a head start in some segments but it is decisions made that determined outcomes.

“Firms have different appetite for investment and to compel them to share does not serve any consumer’s interest,” he said about the report.

The think-tank also took issue with price control, calling it a blank way to provide best and worst formidable prices, hinting that it has not been effective elsewhere. “That is akin to using a 21st century solution to a 20th century problem,” Kwame said.