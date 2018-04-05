Treasury lays foundation stone for low-cost housing

Fred Aminga @faminga

Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC) has been formed to help ease financing and spur liquidity in the country’s mortgage sector.

The government is banking on the majority private sector-owned facility to help provide affordable housing and spur growth in the sector.

Leveraging on KMRC, the sector will deepen mortgage refinancing, develop the market by standardising mortgage practices, develop the secondary mortgage market and deepen the capital markets by raising funds through the issue of high quality long term securities.

Treasury CS Henry Rotich says the move, which is in line with the government’s plan to deliver 500,000 affordable homes by 2022, will target households with monthly incomes of up to Sh100,000.

Speaking yesterday during the launch, Rotich said KMRC which is in line with the government’s Big Four key development priorities, is set to create 350,000 jobs.

The other three priorities include deepening food security and nutrition, achieving universal health coverage and raising the share of manufacturing sector to 15 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years.

“With a population of more than 46 million people, Kenya faces a critical shortage of housing units with conservative estimates saying there is already a backlog of two million housing units, and the backlog increases by 150,000 units annually,” he said.

Set to be substantially owned by commercial banks, primary mortgage banks, microfinance banks, SACCOs and international financial institutions, Treasury is expected to hold 20 per cent of the equity of KMRC.

An initial debt financing of $160 million (Sh16.2 billion) is to be provided from the government through a concessional, long-term, low-interest credit from the World Bank, which is expected to be divided between a credit line for affordable housing finance and tier two capital in the KMRC.

The funds authorised share capital will be Sh5 billion of which Sh1.5 billion is expected be issued and fully paid up at inception. The 2016 Residential Mortgage Market Survey conducted by the CBK revealed that high cost of houses, high interest rates on mortgages, high incidental cost of mortgages, low levels of income, difficulties with property registration and titling and lack of access to long term finance are the major inhibiting factors to the growth of the Kenyan mortgage market.