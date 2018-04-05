How NBK managers cooked profit figures

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

An elaborate scheme used by former senior managers and board members at National Bank of Kenya (NBK) to cook profits and swindle funds has been revealed.

The scheme has been exposed after the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) conducted an inquiry following whistleblower information. CMA board action was informed by allegations that profits were overstated and Sh1 billion was alleged to have been siphoned out of the bank.

The overstated profits were in respect of misrepresentation of financial statements for the periods ended June 30, 2015 and September 30, 2015.

“The bank had published un-audited financial statements reporting profits of Sh1.7 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2015 and Sh2.2 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2015,” CMA said yesterday.

However, the bank reported a whopping Sh1. 2 billion loss as at December 31, 2015. Board members CMA conducted an inquiry against the then NBK board members and its senior managers namely Munir Sheikh (former managing director), George Jaba (former chief credit officer), Chris Kisire (former chief finance officer upto April 2015), Wycliffe Kivunira (former acting chief finance officer), Solomon Alubala (former head of treasury), Boniface Biko (former director corporate and institutional banking) and Dennis Chumbe (former relationship manager business banking).

The CMA report also indicated that the misrepresentation of financial statements was occasioned by premature recognition of assets sale amounting to Sh800 million.

“….under provisioning of loan amounts and wrongful recognition of interest income leading to the overstatement of profit in the respective periods,” it added.

The alleged embezzlement of funds was investigated in connection with a deposit mobilisation programme. Under this scheme the commissions were paid to private agents for deposits placed by Government agencies in the normal course of business.

“Investigations established that up to 90 per cent of the commissions paid to the private agents may have subsequently been transferred back to persons related to NBK,” it said.

The watchdog has recommended to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the prosecution of some of the senior managers and further criminal investigations of additional individuals. CMA board has taken administrative action against those who served at the bank as at December 31, 2015 for the alleged misrepresentation of books.

The capital markets regulator has disqualified Munir from holding a board position in a public issuer of securities or working for a licensed person for three years and imposed a financial penalty of Sh5 million for his role in the misrepresentation of the financial statements.

It has also disqualified Alubala and Kisire for a period of 10 years and three years respectively in line with evidence of their active involvement in the embezzlement scheme.