Olx’s customized search engine favours traders

Maina Njage

Online trading mobile OLX has moved to rebranding to a more progressive Web App to boast convenience to traders using its website.

The changes will include security features that will enhance cyber security to traders using the website.

To sell on the new platform, a seller and a buyer will first be required to have a verified identity, which can be done their phone number or Facebook accounts.

The new platform has a news feed section which gives related adverts.

“This is our biggest upgrade to date to the platform,” said Sjoe Nkkelen OLXchief executive.

The new design will also allow geographical customization to allow traders see location customized searches.