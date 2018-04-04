Kenyan produce, tourism marketing abroad still wanting

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Government agencies are not doing enough to market Kenyan tourism attractions and produce like tea and coffee, which are globally appreciated because of their natural quality.

For instance, while Dubai, which is literary a desert, is able to attract more than 14 million tourists visit to just have a walk in the humongous Dubai Mall and stare at the world from atop the neighbouring 160 storied Burj Khalifa, Kenya which boasts of natural parks teeming with wild animals and natural beaches, last year celebrated the arrival of a measly 1.5 million tourists up from the 1.3 million arrivals in 2016.

What is more, despite producing the best tea and coffee in the world, the tea brands sold in Kenya are no where to be found in retail shops in the world capital centres like Dubai, New York, Durban or London because the local tea is blended with other inferior teas, flavoured, packaged and branded before it is sold.

Jalal Balala, the Executive Director of Al Azizah, a Kenyan businessman based in Dubai who imports, blends and packages Kenyan tea and coffee, says the problem lies with the government’s failure to help in adding value to the local produce and also market the country as the top tourism destination.

“The biggest letdown is that the agencies mandated to market our produce are not serious in marketing Kenyan tea and coffee at the export market.

There are more than 10 government agencies mandated to market our exports like the Tea Board of Kenya, the Coffee Board of Kenya, Kenya Tea Development Agency through the East Africa Tea Trade Auction, the Chamber of Commerce, the Ministry of Trade, Brand Kenya, the embassies and others but they are not doing enough,” Balala said.

“We have the biggest tea auction in Mombasa that markets teas of more than 10 countries but there are no facilities for blending and packaging that means when the traders buys the tea at an average $3 (Sh303.4) per kilo, they buy in bulky at no extra cost and export it to places like Dubai for blending and packaging before selling it at more than $10 (Sh1,011.1) per kilo.

The farmers do not get value for their labour. They do not even get the auction price.” Balala asked the government to scrap the auction and instead set up tea and coffee offices in places like Dubai to source for a market for the produce.

“The Tea Board of Kenya does not have an office in Dubai or anywhere outside Kenya to market Kenyan tea. There is no need to sell the tea at the auction.