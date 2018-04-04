SA firm acquires Makini

James Momanyi @jamomanyi

Prestigious Makini group of schools have been acquired by a South African private education group ADvTECH, to end a 40-year ownership by proprietor Mary Okello.

Last week the founder and hitherto Executive Director Mary Okello wrote a letter to parents informing them of the new development, which has also acquired Scholé Ltd, that manages various schools throughout sub-Saharan Africa since 2012.

“On the occasion of our 40th anniversary, we would like to thank you for your support and loyalty which has enabled our success and achievement to date,” she wrote.

“We have always strived to improve the standards at Makini and now we wish to firmly establish schools as centres of excellence. In this regard, we have decided the time is right to introduce experienced international educationists and I am writing to share with you this new development about Makini schools.”

ADvTECH announced its further expansion into Kenya and Uganda with the acquisition of nine schools, five campuses and boarding facilities, adding approximately 4,100 students to its portfolio.

In Kenya, the company has acquired Makini Group of schools’ eight schools on four centres in Nairobi and Kisumu that caters for 3,200 students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

While in Uganda, it acquired Kisubi High School, a co-educational mid-fee boarding school in Kampala, which has more than 900 students.

Its latest acquisition in Kenya takes its catch to 90 schools with campuses under seven brands including Capsicum Culinary Studio, Varsity College, Rosebank College and ADvTECH Academies.

ADvTECH group chief executive Roy Douglas said the company has put in place structures to expand into the rest of Africa and to further explore opportunities with various schools in the region.

“We have been diligent in our investigations to ensure we find the right business partners who can help us sustainably grow our mid-fee offering, to increase access to affordable education in the rest of Africa without compromising on quality or academic excellence,” Douglas was quoted by moneyweb.com.

“As a result, we are confident that we have assembled the best team possible, with an unparalleled track record in the management of schools, improvement strategies and expansions throughout Africa.”