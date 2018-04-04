Government adviced to adopt development banks

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The absence of ‘development banks’ to support industrialists in Kenya is what has kept the country in a circular flow of poverty, despite having enormous resources.

James Murigu, Metropol executive director, admits that unless decisive action is taken to change how development projects are funded, Kenya will take so long to industrialise.

“Until the rates come down, we cannot have any meaningful development in Kenya regardless of how much is borrowed,” he says, adding that a way out must be found for cheap lending in order to create employment for the increasing populations.

He advocates for establishment of development banks that can lend and finance on subsidised interest rate to key sectors such as industrial, agricultural, trade and housing development.

Murigu says such lending can promote and develop important sectors like agriculture, industry, import/export, housing and allied activities in rural areas as well.

“Development banks provide specialised solutions to medium and long-term finance to the industrial, agricultural, business trade, SMEs and housing development sectors,” he says.

However, in a scenario where commercial banks are tasked with the responsibility to fund such projects, there can be no likelihood that the banks can agree to provide cheap funds to develop the economy.

According to Murigu, development banks play an important role in alleviating capital constraints in scarce credit markets and unlock productive investments. Murigu say development bank can support long-term lending in the industrial, agricultural, export/import and housing development sectors.

“Commercial banks cannot undertake long-term lending – say 20 to 30 years due to their nature of operations – which is relying on deposits and saving to finance projects,” he says.

He says countries that have deployed the use of development banks as conduits of cheap loans have managed to reduce the level of poverty and developed their infrastructural facilities.