Proposed flour blending law to cure food shortage

George Kebaso @Morarak

The government is pushing for new laws to make flour blending for three underconsumed crops mandatory. If this becomes a reality, all millers across the country would be required to blend orphaned crops like sorghum, millet and cassava with maize flour.

Identified as a key move in line with the government’s Big Four Agenda, this will complement a number of other existing strategies to improve consumers’ nutritional value by enhancing dietary diversity, and ease pressure from reliance on maize.

This comes six years after the government made food fortification mandatory with an aim to improve nutritional content of maize, wheat and fats with vitamins and minerals such as iron, vitamin A, folic acid, and iodine.

With the government now identifying food and nutrition security as an important pillar for development in the next five years, stakeholders in the food value chain now want to push for blending of flours to facilitate this implementation.

Ministry of Agriculture officials said last week during a forum on flour blending for food and nutrition security at Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) that a number of existing policies only focus on maize production leaving out the agriculture, food security and nutrition policies, particularly the cereals policy.

According to Dr Grace Chirchir, the deputy director of Agriculture in charge of agribusiness and value addition, these policies do not promote production of the orphaned crops which are greatly underutilised in Kenya.

“Food and nutrition security is an important pillar in the realisation of the Big Four Agenda. Blended maize flour enhances both food and nutrition security.

As an initial step, maize flour blending shall include sorghum, millet and cassava because they are drought-tolerant and nutritious with high-calcium content,” she added. She said there is need for diversification of food production in the country in order to reduce pressure on maize.

Latest food security reports show that maize production is on a downward trend. In its Food Security Report last year, the ministry indicated that the maize yield in 2016 fell to 32.2 million bags down from 36.8 million bags in 2015 reflecting a 12 per cent decline.

Speaking during the workshop, Chirchir warned that despite good policies, the country experiences perennial food deficits and pointed out a need for a policy to institute changes in peoples’ diet.

The one-day event which was co–hosted by Farm Concern International (FCI) brought together 50 stakeholders both from the private and public sector at national and county levels.

“To reduce dependence and pressure on maize, we need to diversify our foods. This will also help us expand our food markets, so that we can also reduce perennial importation of maize into the country,” she said.