Why ailing Uchumi is still in intensive care

Fred Aminga @faminga

When former Uchumi chief executive Julius Kipn’getich left Equity Bank as chief operations officer to join the struggling retailer, he said he was attracted by what he later called ‘dubious accounts’ which indicated reviving the retailer was a possibility.

Two years later, he left the retail chain despite receiving about Sh500 million loans from banks, Sh1.4 billion from the sale of Nyayo Hyper branch, Sh500 million government bailout, coupled with daily sales.

Recently, some suppliers have resorted to using auctioneers, over debt which currently stands at Sh3.6 billion. But Kipn’getich’s timing was perfect. He announced his exit immediately the government released a long-awaited Sh700 million bailout.

Things were rosy for weeks. In quick succession, Andrew Dixon had filled the position of chief operations officer having come from another struggling retailer – Nakumatt.

Armed with the cash from government, the now bullish retailer restocked shops with acting chief executive Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed and the Dixon posing to the media making mock sales to motivate suppliers and workers, while trying to lure customers back during the 2017 end-year festivities.

This was also intended to prepare the stage for a strategic investor who had promised to pump Sh3.4 billion to help turn around the retailer’s dwindling fortunes.

Unfortunately, this never came to pass. The much hyped suitor never closed the deal while the government has not released another Sh500 million bailout package promised to the retailer.

Ironically, the Sarit Centre branch which was the stage of the mock revival when the retailer got government bailout was soon on the chopping block despite being among the best performing branches.

Another prime store at Capital Centre was shut reducing the retailer’s stores to 16 to mirror the retailer’s dwindling fortunes, from a total of 40 during its prime. A sales report for the period up to December 2014 shows the two stores being among the top performing branches, with Sarit managing up to Sh10 million sales on a good day.

This move which seems to be have been part of the retailer’s cost-cutting measures has, however, been a thorny issue among some shareholders. Some shareholders considered the move suicidal claiming it was akin to ‘fattening competition’ and preparing the retailer for failure.

They were also not amused by the fact that some of the stores are being taken over by a retailer where a former manager now works. “Could he have been here spying on us to set the supermarket for failure?” quipped a Uchumi shareholder.

Having used the last tranche of the Sh1.8 billion bailout cash from government to restock its stores during the Christmas holidays and to partly pay rent and a part of staff wages, it has emerged that Uchumi is now back in a tighter liquidity position.

As workers threaten to down tools for salary arrears dating back to December, there is simmering disquiet within the struggling retailer for hefty salaries drawn by management staff.

According to our source, before 2016 one human resource manager assisted with four clerks were responsible for all the branches including the subsidiaries Uganda and Tanzania. But despite a shrinking workforce the retailer employed more managers to manage fewer staff.

A human resource consultant was hired, and immediately after expiry of the consultancy contract, the consultant was hired gobbling up more cash. Despite there being ongoing projects, coupled with a dip in operations, the position of project manager was introduced complete with several assistants.

One marketing manager used to be in charge of marketing, corporate sales, fresh and vegetables section and specialty sections, but positions of head of sales and marketing, and that of corporate sales were soon created complete with regional assistants.

This was taking place amid low stock levels and sales falling from an average of Sh35 million per day to just under Sh13 million by 2016 in the Kenya alone. Further, the retailer created positions of business development and marketing and communication coordinators.

The legal department which was initially headed by one individual was filled with a head of department with several assistants. Managers used to earn an average of Sh350,000 per month, with the head of finance earning about Sh700,000 while the chief executive earned about Sh2 million per month, our source intimated.

This increased up to an average of Sh500,000 per month for the expanded management team, some earning in excess of Sh1 million while the chief executive took home Sh3 million per month.

As the firm come to terms with its current predicament, the sale of a plot in Kasarani could help pay part of the debt owed to creditors, however, the retailer will lose up to Sh700 million to a company that had showed interest to buy the property several years back when the retailer was offloading property.

In an out-of-court settlement, the company is now supposed to raise cash from the property which is estimated to be worth Sh3.4 billion despite having received a cheque for Sh350 million for the property. However, Uchumi never cashed the cheque as a former chief executive claimed it was not worth the amount.