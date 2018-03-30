Kisumu’s brewery set for launch

The Sh15 billion East Africa Breweries Ltd (EABL) plant in Kisumu is expected to begin production in July, an official has said. Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) managing director Jane Karuku said construction works on the brewery plant is on schedule.

The plant’s ground-breaking ceremony was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year. It is expected to create at least 100,000 direct and indirect jobs in the lakeside town.

It will produce inexpensive and quality Senator Keg beer potentially helping recruit consumers from the illicit sector. Karuku said the Senator brand has proved a huge success not only to EABL but also for the consumers who prefer a safe, affordable option.

The plant targets to produce one million hectolitres of Senator brand. “Its production in Kisumu comes in handy because the climate here is right for sorghum production.

The residents are very delighted with the project,” she said during an inspection tour of the site on Tuesday. Karuku said the plant will be heavily rely on sorghum sourced from counties within Nyanza region. She said 25 per cent of jobs will be allocated for locals.

“Kisumu County government and EABL have formed a joint committee to cater for community interests in the ongoing revival of the plant,” she said.

The Liaison and Delivery committee is mandated to handle community engagement, issues management, information dissemination on employment and project updates.

British High Commissioner Nic Hailey who also toured the project site lauded the multi-billion-shilling investment, saying it shows the rising business confidence in the country.

He said the ultramodern brewery will open a significant socio-economic lifeline for the Nyanza region and the country at large as through creation of direct and indirect jobs to support expansive value chain.

The UK envoy said the brewery which has the potential to provide 15,000 farmers with sorghum market will boost region’s agriculture, while thousands of direct and indirect jobs on offer will spur the economy.

He said the county has friendly environment for investment with local leaders led by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o giving an assurance of full support to investors.