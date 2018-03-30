Uhuru signs two pacts to spur trade with Mozambique

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mozambique Head of State Filipe Nyusi yesterday agreed to deepen trade between the two countries.

During bilateral talks held Presidential complex in Maputo, Mozambique, the two leaders agreed to broaden cooperation areas of mutual interest including the minerals and mining sector; livestock breeding; trade; tourism promotion; agribusiness; manufacturing and value addition, and the blue economy sector.

After the talks, the leaders witnessed the signing of two broad agreements covering political and economic cooperation – which will be the heart of closer cooperation between the southern African Portuguese-speaking country and the east African economic giant.

President Uhuru sees the two agreements as the kick-start of relations that would link the Swahili Coast from Maputo to Lamu. Uhuru specifically pointed out that there was immense potential for collaboration in the area of the blue economy by virtue of the two countries’ long coastlines.

“Besides the exploitation of marine resources, cooperation in this sector, could also entail modernisation of our sister ports; Beira and Mombasa, to ensure a sustained competitive edge in terms of efficiency,” Uhuru said.

The Kenyan delegation at the bilateral talks included Cabinet Secretaries Monica Juma (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Adan Mohamed (Industrialisation and Enterprise Development) and Charles Keter (Energy), and Transport and Infrastructure Development Chief Administrative Secretary Chris Obure.

Uhuru said his administration will be delighted to partner with Mozambique in the implementation of the Big Four economic transformational agenda which focuses on food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare for all.

“I believe that these key pillars are not unique to Kenya’s but cut across our countries as foundations upon which sustainable development can be attained. This commonality gives us a sound platform for accelerated collaboration,” he said.

The President said he was keen to collaborate with Mozambique with a view to revamping the mining sector which has huge potential to transform Kenya’s economy. “It is indeed commendable that Mozambique’s mining sector contributes 14 per cent to the country’s GDP, compared to Kenya’s 0.8 per cent,” President Kenyatta said.