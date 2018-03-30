Uchumi to wait longer for Sh3.5 billion bailout

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

Uchumi Supermarkets will have to wait a little longer to get the much sought-after strategic investor after efforts to negotiate a cash injection hit a snag. This is because of monotonous paperwork, a process the firm said yesterday was delaying release of funds from the unidentified financier.

During the company’s annual general meeting, which had previously been put on hold to allow time for investor search, Uchumi’s board chairperson Catherine Ngahu admitted yesterday to facing frustrations. “Up to Wednesday we were hoping to make announcements on the investor to our shareholders.

We have not yet signed any documents as of now. We have had several prospects, we have had several discussions, and it’s clear that getting an investor on board is a long process, it takes time to raise money in a company in distress and we are pleading with our shareholders to understand,” she said.

In December last year, the struggling retailer announced it had settled on a strategic investor who it said at the time had expressed serious intentions of partnering with the chain, even though Uchumi has remained tight-lipped on the identity of the investor – keeping the public guessing.

“At the moment we are not able to reveal the identity of the investor because we at the stage where they (investors) are not willing to be identified, until they sign on the dotted line. It is a confidential engagement, we are hoping in the next few weeks to have something to shout about” Ngahu said then.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm is betting big on the strategic investor expected to pump into the company Sh3.5billion to turn-around its struggling business with the funds meant to locally expand Uchumi brand through franchise models with a long term view to re-enter Tanzania and Uganda markets.

Other plans include venturing into e-commerce trading. The quest for new investment comes even after the retailer had last year received a total of Sh1.2 billion bailout loan from the government through the National Treasury in tranche of Sh500 million and Sh700 million in December and January of 2017, respectively.

Even then, the retailer continues to battle the wrath of its suppliers, negative investor sentiments and customers’ apprehensiveness alike, with some of its employees also paying the price of its continued struggles.

Several Uchumi workers have lost their jobs in recent store closures, with the remaining lot yet to be paid January and February salaries.

“There are plans in place to absorb some of the staff who lost their jobs in store closures within other operational stores. We have started regularising salaries which should last three months.

We are also hoping to finish clearing backlog of salaries in the next seven to fourteen days,” said Chief executive Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed.