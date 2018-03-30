Tourists flock to the Coast for Easter fest

Coast hotels register 100 per cent occupancy as Easter beckons. Major Coast hotels are registering 100 per cent bookings ahead of the Easter holiday, which starts today.

Most of the hotels are fully booked and hoteliers are upbeat the situation will last until May when the season will be descending to low season.

Key players say Easter holiday bookings have given hotels in the region a short lifeline, opening a brief window for them to make money as bed occupancy levels shoot up to by between 80 and 100 per cent.

Among the hotels reaping big is Bahari Beach Hotel in Mombasa, which is already recording 100 per cent bookings, with 70 per cent of the tourists coming mainly from Germany, Australia, Britain, Norway and Poland.

The hotel’s operations manager Godfrey Juma said most of the facilities have also introduced incentives to domestic tourists, making the cost of holidaying reasonable and affordable for all.

“We are fully booked for Easter weekend The last two months have seen a significant improvement especially from foreign arrivals.and we expect the status to extend to the end of May when the low season will be beckoning,” said Juma. Some of the foreign tourists credited the rising interest in the Coast region to improved security and cooling of political temperatures in the country.

They said the improved environment has enabled foreign families to head to the Coast. “The Kenyan coast offers the best hospitality services. The region is always the favourite holiday destination for my family, what we would want to urge is to ensure direct charter flights from London to Mombasa.

This will ease our movement to Kenya,” said a German tourist, Colin Lestor. Sai Rock Beach Resort general manager Robert Kiiri said the hotel is expected to be fully booked as from today with mostly domestic tourists on a family holiday.

He says the bulk of the bookings were coming from domestic tourists, especially from Nairobi heading to the coast for a beach break away from the hustle and bustle of life in the capital city while a small fraction of international tourists have also been attracted.

The majority of the local tourists expected to flock to the Coast are from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Thika. “We are 100 per cent booked until Tuesday. We have visitors coming from other parts of the country for family holiday. We are offering incentives to our customers to ensure the cost is friendly,” said Kiiri.