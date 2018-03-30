Freighters protest delay in clearance of goods at depot

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Clearing agents have protested over delays in clearance of cargo at the Inland Container Terminal (ICD) in Nairobi with reports of a major cargo pile up at the facility.

The slow clearance of the containers has dampened hopes of shippers reaping from the reduced cost of transport of containers through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) chairman William Ojonyo said the delay in clearance of cargo at the ICD has mainly been caused by tedious container location exercise and long physical verification.

He said that it is not possible to locate the containers position at ICD since the Kilindini Waterfront Automated Terminal Operating System (KWATOS) has allegedly been disregarded by the directive making it difficult to plan.

KWATOS is an integrated system which allows the automation of key port areas, including container, conventional cargo, marine and ICD operations as a way to ensure faster clearance of goods as well as reduce revenue leakages. Ojonyo warned that a major congestion crisis is looming at the Embakasi facility with at least 10,000 containers still lying uncollected.

“Traffic of containers to ICD has significantly increased in number. The ICD is relatively full. It has become a beehive of activities, a pale shadow of what it used to be. As at now we should be talking of more that 10, 000 containers in the yard,” he said.