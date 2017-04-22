How to make your credit card work better for you

Maya Hayakawa

A credit card can be a powerful tool, provided it is managed properly. Here are a few tips on how you can safely use your credit card without sinking into debt.

UNDERSTAND AND SHOP FOR THE BEST CARD

Understand what it represents for you. Essentially, a credit card represents a contract between a cardholder and a financial institution. The cardholder is free to use the institutions funds to pay for merchandise, based on the assumption that the cardholder will repay the lender a minimum amount by a set time.

While choosing what financial institution would offer the best credit features that suit your needs, there are key figures to look out for. Watch out for annual fees. If you would like a credit card for emergency situations, consider applying for one with a low annual fee. Consider the interest rate being charged, the credit limit, if the card holds interest free periods, as well as the payment terms.

PAY OFF THE BALANCE IN FULL

Remember failure to make payments on time not only results into penalties but also leaves a balance on your card. To avoid racking up consumer debt, pay off the balance in full each month. The other benefit of consistently paying off your balance in full is that it builds a solid credit history, and you may get larger limits and rewards from your financial institution. If you really can’t pay off the amount in full, Avoid paying the minimum amount needed, and pay up in large chunks so as to clear the debt as fast as possible.

SET UP MOBILE ALERTS

If you are a person who is not disciplined enough to regularly check your credit account several financial institutions offer mobile alerts. This will alert you when approach your credit limit, every time you make a transaction and when your payment is due.

SET UP DIRECT DEBIT PAYMENTS

It is easy to forget that your credit card payment is due. Maybe you simply have no time to physically go and make your repayments. To avoid being charged extra interest, set up direct debit payment for your card. You can choose to either pay the minimum amount, pay a fixed amount, or the full closing balance each month.