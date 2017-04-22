Choose an education policy with good returns

As the cost of education in Kenya continues to rise, parents and guardians are turning to education insurance policies.

The policies guarantee parents their children will not lack school fees.

Once an individual decides to take a policy, the next hurdle is how to choose among existing education policies.

Different insurance companies have different education policies. Parents and guardians should ensure they acquaint themselves with policies that exist in the market, their advantages and disadvantages.

Parents also need to start investing in their children’s education as soon as they are born. This shields them from any financial strain that may arise in the future.

When you take an education policy for your child ensure that you consult experts.

This is important because insurance salesperson only paint a rosy picture of their policy. What they fail to do is explain the risks that lay therein, for example, what happens when you skip premium payments.

Some insurance agents will sell you an education policy without informing you that the policy he or she wants you to sign is part of life insurance and that if you fail to pay, you have to go for a health test in order to resume paying for the policy.

Insurance companies have different education policies linked to other benefits. There are education plans, which are combined with insurance protection and savings that allow one to prepare for the cost of education of their child.

They also guarantee individuals cash bonuses after every five years, have maturity and death benefits including lien option.

You need to know that the current age of your child and how soon you need the money are taken into consideration when calculating premiums.

The total amount of money one need’s for his or her child’s education depends also on the quality of education and career goals they have for their child. Remember to factor in inflation in the total amount.

Therefore, go ahead and invest in an education plan but always compare quotes before finally sign on the dotted line.