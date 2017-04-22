Become a savvy stocks trader

Stocks can be a goldmine if you understood the principles. However many Kenyans do not understand them despite the country having one of the robust stock markets in Africa.

Stocks are an equity investment that represents part ownership in a corporation and entitles you to part of that corporation’s earnings and assets.

Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) is among the most active bourses in the continent, yet a significant chunk of the populace remains locked out of the opportunities it presents. The lucrative market, as many regard it, is a preserve of the rich, financially savvy investors.

While investing in stocks is not rocket science, it requires you do your homework to get maximum returns from the rather complicated money making machine.

Investors in stocks always develop a “wait and see” attitude because the market is quite erratic.

One way you make money in the stocks market is through dividends. However, not all companies pay dividends.

Another way you cash in on investing in stocks is through capital gains. According to Investopedia, investors buy shares at a certain price and can then sell the shares to realise capital gains.

However, if the share price drops dramatically, the investor loses money.

“Suppose an investor buys 1,000 shares in a company for a total of Sh100,000. Due to a stock market crash, the price of the shares drops 75 per cent. As a result, the investor’s position falls from 1,000 shares worth Sh100, 000 to 1,000 shares worth Sh25, 000. In this case, if he sells the position, he will incur a net loss of Sh75, 000,” reads Investopedia.

Before buying you should master the basics of stock investing.

This won’t make you a great shareholder instantly, but only when you understand the nitty-gritty of investing can you learn how to invest in stocks with assurance.

Perhaps one of the most important questions you should ponder is whether the company you want to buy shares in is profitable.

Read quarterly and annual earnings reports to check out how much net income the company reported, in shillings and in per-share earnings. You should also peruse the company’s historical outlook.

A quick scan of older news stories and the company’s past quarterly statements help answer this question.

Does the company have a history of steady earnings growth? Are earnings volatile? Remember, all trees don’t grow to heaven: If the company is a maturing tech company, can it sustain the heady growth of its days as a spry, young growth company?

Lastly, buy low and sell high, is the ultimate guide to successful stock investing. It is also the reverse of what many investors do.