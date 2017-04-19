Statistics bureau releases economic scorecard today

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) launches the 2017 Economic Survey today against the backdrop of a vibrant services sector, increased public investment in energy and transport sectors coupled with enhanced construction activities.

These sectors played a major role as Kenya’s economy expanded by 5.7 per cent in the third quarter of last year compared to 5.8 per cent in the same period in 2015.

The survey outlines the performance of various sectors, with emphasis on last year and a summary of the economic outlook for this year.

Construction sector

Recent quarterly reports from KNBS note that apart from tourism and hotel industry, information, communications and technology (ICT), and construction sectors which registered most improved growth, other sectors registered slowed growth.

In the medium term, economic growth is expected to heavily bank on infrastructure development as the government fast-tracks projects in the key sectors. The impact of the ongoing drought will heavily inform the cost of living.

The 2017 Economic Survey comes in the backdrop of a 5.6 per cent growth in 2015, compared to 5.3 per cent in 2014 on account of growth in agriculture, construction, transportation, and financial and insurance sectors.

As the bureau releases the survey, theWorld Bank downgraded Kenya’s 2017 economic prospects from six per cent to 5.5 per cent due to drought and slowing down of credit to the private sector.

Oil prices

The bank says rising global oil prices may reverse gains Kenya made in reducing the import bill and improvements in the trade deficit, adding that fiscal consolidation must not compromise development spending while ensuring public sector borrowing is reduced.

On its part, the African Development Bank projected that Kenya’s Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will grow at 6.4 per cent this year while Metropol Corporation expects growth to hit six per cent down from 5.5 per cent projected in December 2016, due to capping of interest rates.

Going forward though, focus will be on the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) which employ about 15 million Kenyans having evolved to a dynamic sector over the last few decades.

The MSME sector is keenly watched after a KNBS survey confirmed it provides the highest employment opportunities in the country.

“Monthly expenditure on salaries and wages for licensed businesses was reported at Sh64.1 billion while unlicensed MSMEs spent Sh9 billion,” said KNBS in the survey.

Critical element

The ICT sector is also a segment of immense potential particularly if it taps the country’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprise segment through innovation.

The sector continues to be a critical element of the economy, laying the groundwork for greater investment locally.