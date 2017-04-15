Smart money: The best apps to help you manage your finances

Trying to get your finances in order? April is financial literacy month and if you are looking for ideas on how to manage your finances better, technology is the answer. From managing your bills, to creating a budget or tracking expenses, there are free apps that can help you get organised.

Wally

Say goodbye to tedious paper trails, and time consuming inputs in excel sheets. Wally is an easy to use app that helps you track your expenses. The app allows you to input all your expenses and organises them into categories. Through the app, you can track what comes in, what goes out, what you have saved and what you have budgeted.

This gives you a clear picture of where your money is going. It has GPS that tracks where you spend your money. Through the App’s InstaScan feature, you can capture all the important details by photographing the receipt which is then consolidated into your budget.

Mint

With over 15 million users worldwide, the Mint app is very helpful in budgeting and consolidating all your financial accounts. The app allows you to add your bank account information, credit cards, loans and investments information. The app tracks how much money you have, how much debt you carry and is particularly helpful if you have several accounts with different financial institutions.

Keep in mind that the services from the financial institutions needs to be Internet enabled for it to be compatible with the app. The app also sends out alerts when bills are due or when you go over your budget. The downside to Mint however, is that you have to share your banking details and passwords, which might jeopardise your security agreement.

iAllowance

With over 15 million completed chores and over 10 million allowances paid, iAllowance is a great app for tech savvy parents to teach their children about earning, saving and spending money. The app that acts like a virtual piggy bank, allows children and parents to keep track of their chores all while earning financial rewards! The app has reminders to help your kids get their chores done on time. Parents can also set automatic allowance payouts and rewards when children meet certain goals. The downside to this app is its only available on iOS. –MAYA HAYAKAWA