Don’t be left behind find your job online

We are in the era of digital revolution. Our lives have already been significantly disrupted by technological advancements. Some good, some bad.

Among areas where the technical advancement has swept is the job market. Technology has broken boundaries enabling people access online jobs in the comfort of their homes. This comes at a time when the job market is extremely competitive.

Tech advancements mean our future workplace might not be an open plan office, but inter-connected workspaces not tied to one place, but many. They will be underpinned by virtual conferencing, complete and constant connection and portability.

In January this year, Kenya launched a digital skills training programme. Ajira to enable one million youths secure freelance online work in one year and tackle the country’s acute youth unemployment problem.

An estimated 40, 000 Kenyans have secured online jobs ranging from transcription services to software development on sites like Amazon’s MTURK and the Kenyan-owned KuHustle platform.

This week, the programme received significant boost when the Rockefeller Foundation Africa shelled out Sh100 million into the digital skills training program by the Information Communication and Technology Ministry.

The grant extended through the implementing partners, Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) will go towards training 10,000 youth and apprentices on how to seek and get online jobs.

Speaking at the just concluded Connected Summit 2017, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru exuded confidence that youth would now get jobs and called for stakeholders to plug in.

“The pursuit of an empowered, engaged and involved youth population cannot be fulfilled through my Ministry alone; neither can it be delivered by Government action alone. We require all stakeholders to pool resources and capacity together for greater impact and sustainable results, he said.

But how do you cash in on online freelance jobs?

According to Skill Crush, one major decision you need to make early on in your freelance career is what you do and what you don’t do.

The more specific you are the better. Not only will it help you brand yourself, it’ll allow you control how potential clients perceive you and give you the opportunity to continue building your portfolio in the direction you want to move in.

Additionally, it goes without saying that one of the best ways to demonstrate your technical skills is by having an amazing portfolio site of your own.

If you want to be taken seriously as a new freelancer, you’re going to need a website that showcases your expertise, highlights relevant past experiences and shows who you are – including your contact information, so that potential clients can easily find you.

You also need to improve your skills. The best way to justify higher rates is to ensure you have impressive skills that are in high demand.

Practice using your new skills by building the types of projects that you want to eventually be paid to work on. Whether that’s WordPress websites, mobile apps, or something else entirely, the more you can differentiate yourself among a sea of competition with cool side projects and examples that’ll attract potential customers, the better.