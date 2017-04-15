Want to diversify your investment portfolio? Try ETFs

The recently launched Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) at the Nairobi Security Exchange (NSE) presents retail and institutional investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios.

Analysts familiar with operations of ETF agree that it has tremendous advantages compared to mutual funds, financial market, security market and equity derivatives. It has high yield and low risks.

“The objective behind ETF is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index,” John Kihara, Investment Manager at Stanlib says.

He says it is not possible to buy less than 100 units unless one does it through under the odd-lots or organise it around ‘chamas’.

Retail investors who have an interest in the trading ETFs must ensure that they do it through ‘chamas’ unless they have enough money to be allowed to trade.

Apart from being simple and easier to trade on, ETFs has many advantages. One of the advantages is the exposure it gives to a group of equities, market segments or styles.

In comparison to a stock, the ETF can track a broader range of stocks or even attempt to mimic the returns of a country or a group of countries.

Although the ETF might give the holder the benefits of diversification, it still trades like a stock. ETFs can be purchased on margin and sold short, they trade at a price that is updated throughout the day.

ETFs allow one to manage risk by trading futures and option just like a stock. One can also quickly look up the approximate daily change of a commodity or sector with the ticker symbol of a tracking ETF.

The dividends of the companies in an open-ended ETF are reinvested immediately, but the timing can vary for index mutual funds. It should be noted that dividends in unit investment trust ETFs are not automatically reinvested, thus creating a dividend drag.