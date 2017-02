Anti-Counterfeit Agency has so far seized consignments of fake products in the local market worth Sh1.5 billion, managing director John Angote has said.

The contraband products include water taps, books, electronic goods, perfumes, water heaters, tea, detergents, medicines, toilet paper and pens.

“We have arrested a number of people involved in the racket of importation of the contraband products and taken them to court following tip-offs from the public,” said Angote.