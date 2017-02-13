Information drought hampers trade at counties

Lack of information and trade centres in counties level is hurting investment promotion, leading to failure to generate much-needed revenue from taxes.

National polices and legislation are also not in tandem with those at the counties, which are better placed to promote trade in the entire nation, according Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra).

Researchers say the the situation denies entrepreneurs at the grassroots opportunities to do business at the local and national level.

Counties are yet to implement and come up with favourable legislation as proposed in the Model County Revenue Legislation Handbook developed by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (Kam), which provides the revenue-raising model laws that county governments can adapt.

Manufacturers and other businesses also experience challenges as counties are introducing high taxes that act as a barrier to distribution of goods. Such taxes include entry, distribution, export health certificate and branding fees .

“Currently, there is very little information on domestic demand and supply of goods. It is difficult for producers to determine where there is demand for their produce at in counties,” says Kippra researcher Manaseh Otieno.

“Buyers lack information on where there is abundance of goods and at what prices. The counties can resolve this by setting up one-stop shops where business people can find all the information they need,” he adds.

The researcher says counties, in collaboration with the national government, should assist business people identify foreign markets where surplus production can be sold at competitive prices.

Providing statistics on local business dynamics can also assist the country in planning and development of trade policies, says Otieno.

Kippra says counties should to hold interactive forums with business people to sensitise them on the existing international trade agreements and the benefits of participating in global trade.

“This will not only help in planning but will also be useful for revenue collection at both the national and county governments. A broader revenue base will help the government at both levels to reduce the tax rates imposed on businesses,” says researcher Paul Odhiambo.