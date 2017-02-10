State bid to end case on geothermal

The government has asked the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) to terminate a case filed by WalAm Energy Inc.

This follows cancellation of WalAm’s geothermal energy prospecting licence. The US energy firm sued the government in 2015 after its licence to explore and develop Suswa geothermal field as an independent power producer was cancelled.

This, after the government established WalAm lacked capacity to explore geothermal resources. WalAm is claiming 600 million dollars (Sh62.16 billion) as compensation for the cancellation.

On Wednesday the Government, represented by Attorney General, Githu Muigai, made submissions on its preliminary objections to the claim at the International Dispute Resolution Center (IDRC), London.

According to arbitration documents, the licence was signed by the former minister for Energy Kiraitu Murungi on September 5, 2007 under the Geothermal Resources Act of 1982.

It granted WalAm exclusive rights to explore, drill for, extract, produce and dispose geothermal steam and other geothermal resources in the Suswa area for 30 years.

However, in October 2012, the government revoked the licence saying WalAm had carried out its obligations and lacked capacity to undertake the works required.

In his preliminary objections, Muigai raised questions on the nationality of WalAm. According to Muigai, in order to get the licence, the company presented itself as Canadian.

It later used its incorporation in the US as basis for arbitration by ICSID, a World Bank managed institution devoted to international investment dispute settlement between states and non-state actors.

Canada had not ratified ICSID between State and nationals of other States by the time the licence was revoked.