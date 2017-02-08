Igad paints grim future on E Africa climate

Photo: Drought. Photo/File

Nicholas Waitathu @PeopleDailyKe

More than 20 million people in the greater Horn of Africa are food insecure, says Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (Igad).

Igad executive secretary Mahboub Maalim says the impact of crop failure in coastal Kenya has reached 70 per cent while the effect is almost 100 per cent in Somalia.

“Livestock mortality has been particularly devastating with mortality rate ranging from 25 to 75 per cent in the cross-border areas of Somalia-Kenya-Ethiopia,” he said on Tuesday during a media breakfast meeting in Nairobi, adding that livestock prices have also dropped by as much as 70 per cent.

Maalim said the ongoing drought in the East African region that has seen two consecutive poor rainfall seasons is alarming.

Maalim warned that the situation is further expected to worsen between March and May as rainfall levels dwindle. Northern Eastern and coastal Kenya lead the areas in the region that are expected to receive depressed rainfall.

Other regions include Somalia, south-eastern Ethiopia and northern Uganda. “The regional consensus climate outlook for March to May 2017 indicates an increased likelihood of below normal to near normal rainfall over much of Kenya, north and east of Tanzania, southern Somalia and other parts of the region”, said Maalim.

With the terms of trade declining in the region and the downtrend in global agriculture commodity prices, he said, the drought has also resulted in an increase in domestic food prices in the region— with prices of cereals such as maize having increased to about 130 per cent while other critical food items such as oils and beans increasing by 50 per cent.