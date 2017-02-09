Housing Finance product seeks to spur low-interest mortages

Mortgage lender Housing Finance (HF) Group is developing a product that will give out loans to subscribers at below market rates.

Under the model that targets low and middle-income earners, prospective homeowners will get funding of between Sh1.5 million and Sh4 million through a special fund with repayment set at 10 per cent of the borrowed amount.

“We are already talking to a number of impact investors to create the fund for lending to customers. The idea is to keep mortgage repayment as low as possible and closer to what the prospective customers are now paying as rent in order to convert as many rent payers as possible to homeowners,” said HF Group managing director Frank Ireri.

He said the project will be rolled out in mid 2018 with Sh10 billion seed capital, with investment recipients to include small businesses, social enterprises and real estate and infrastructure projects.

“We want to look at the challenges in the current market conditions, with an aim of turning them to opportunities for both our clients and the organisation,” added Ireri.

HF chose impact investors because the type of funding resonates with the idea of providing cheap mortgage to the targeted groups as compared to alternative means such as capital markets, which would cap returns to investors at prevailing market rates and push up the cost of mortgage.

The lender has been banking on its property development arm Kenya Building Society (KBS) to tap into the lucrative housing market, which still has a huge deficit.

“The housing need as we are informed is about 250,000 houses a year. But only 30,000 houses are built annually due to the affordability gap,” said Ireri.