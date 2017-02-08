Online purchases, convenience driving consumer retail spending

Kenya’s retail industry is booming and economists expect the good times to keep rolling for a few more years until supply catches up with demand.

The sector grew by 13 per cent last year according to 2016 Euromonitor report. Online purchases completed on a phone largely contributed to that growth, tripling within three years between 2014 and 2016 to Sh1.07 billion.

Procter and Gamble (P&G) Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) data released yesterday also shows that most supermarkets were moving into residential areas – and as a result offering convenience to consumers.

“This is happening because neighbourhoods are now dense enough that they have the spending power to sustain such businesses. Proximity will be one of the big drivers for supermarkets as a channel gaining importance within retail,” said P&G managing director Vivek Sunder.

Retail sector has also seen international brands such as Game, Carrefour and Choppies open outlets in Kenya responding to growing demand for quality international brands.

Industry observers forecast the end of retail as we know it as. They predict retail will change more in the coming years than it has over the last five years. The extinction of brick-and-mortar stores isn’t far off, they said.

The way consumers make purchasing decisions has drastically changed since the emergence of smartphones. More consumers are using their mobile phones to compare prices, for product reviews and weighing in on shopping decisions via social media. When ready to buy, an ever-growing list of online retailers deliver products directly to them.