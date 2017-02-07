Woo more vehicle manufacturers to set shop locally

Photo: Kenya Motor Industry Association showroom. Photo/Courtesy

For vehicle lovers, local car assembly is great news. This means Kenyans can sit behind the wheel at a cheaper cost. Importing — from, say, Asia, US and Europe — attracts huge taxes, almost equal the original price of the car. But this has not stopped Kenyans from buying cars.

Majority of these cars are used reconditioned machines that make Kenya and other African countries dumping grounds for obsolete technologies. Most governments prefer new cars as they are more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Old cars are expensive to maintain and thus burden economies and households. Newer cars, while all great, come at a higher cost that majority cannot afford.

Because people must move from this to that place, and with a poor public transport system, every Kenyan would wish to drive their own car.

No wonder our roads are choking with vehicular traffic. Setting up of an assembly plant by Germany car maker, Volkswagen, in Thika last year gave some hope to Kenyans who crave new cars. It really warms the hearts of many that indeed a locally assembled VW has hit the showroom, barely a year later.

The Volkswagen Polo Vivo five-door hatchback has been priced at Sh1.65 million, still above the budgets of many Kenyans who spend just under Sh1 million to get a Japan made car.

Also, while this sounds a great price, in a country where the car you drive says who you are, size really matters. The bigger the car, the stronger command the owner has on the road.

Check the roads and see who between so-called ‘my car’ drivers and road monsters have a cooler swag. But the most important aspect is the fact that the VW vehicle assembly has created jobs in Kenya.

With time and as technology transfer increases and volumes grow, more Kenyans will get jobs here. This should become the model for vehicle manufacturers.

If we convinced the Japanese and Chinese to assembly cars locally, prices will not only drop and increase ownership of new cars but thousands of jobs would be created for both young and old Kenyans – from production to sales and maintenance.

Currently Kenyans get the end-user jobs of selling and repairing cars. Mobius, a Kenyan made vehicle hit the showrooms in October 2014 at a price of Sh950,000. If this brand is made sexier and more luxurious, it could become an instant hit, but it seems to have gone quiet.

More sales would cut production cost and employ more people. While some Kenyans want affordable new cars, many of us want jobs.