Photo: Firm tasked to complete oil pipeline.

Zakhem International Company has been ordered to complete construction of the Sh48 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline in the next three months.

The National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) accused the contractor of laxity and asked it to deliver the project before end of April. PIC chairman Adan Keynan said the project delivery has dodged two deadlines.

“Zakhem has no option but to redouble their efforts and finish it by end of April 2017. PIC is expecting an invitation for the handover of the project to KPC in April,” he said, adding that the project is an important part of Vision 2030.

PIC also ordered KPC not to make additional payment of Sh11 billion that Zakhem is claiming from the State agency for the pipeline.

Speaking at KPC headquarters during an inspection tour of the project, Keynan said the committee is concerned that the cost variation made by Zakhem will overburden taxpayers.

The construction is being undertaken using international standards for consulting engineering and construction (FIDIC) which has clear conditions for handling, among other things, said KPC managing director Joe Sang.

“The claim by Zakhem International is being reviewed under FIDIC contract conditions. It is, therefore, not possible for KPC to undertake payment of claim before going through this process,” he said, adding that the overall project completion is at 78 per cent while construction of the actual pipeline is over 90 per cent complete.

As part of replacing the existing Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline that has been in operation for 38 years, KPC is constructing the 20-inch diameter 450-kilometre pipeline which commenced in 2014.