REA invests Sh208 billion to power public facilities

By Nicholas Waitathu

Rural Electrification Authority (REA) will spend Sh208 billion in the next five years to increase electricity connectivity in the country.

Launching the agency 2016/17 to 2020/2021 strategic plan, REA Chairman Simon Gicharu said the funds will be expended to connect all the public facilities such as churches, health centres, trading centres, mosques and public primary schools.

Other amenities include tea buying centres, coffee, factories and processing plants, police posts, water project and boreholes, secondary schools, institutions of higher learning, and vocational training centres.

“The plan focuses more emphasis on the use of renewable energy for provision of electricity to areas that are far away from the national grid. This is expected to enhance industrialisation and emergence of cottage industries,” said Gicharu.

Since 2006, REA he said has connected to the national grid more public facilities mainly public primary schools increasing electricity uptake from 30 percent in 2006 to 70 percent in 2016. While number of trading centres with electricity in off grid areas increased to 108 in 2016 from in 2006.

Gicharu said REA has been under the New Energy Bill assigned by the government the responsibility of developing renewable energy.

Further, REA identity will be changed to Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation to implement the rural electrification programme as well as the development and promotion of renewable energy.

REA chief executive officer Ng’ang’a Munyu confirmed that among major renewable project will be the installation of 55 megawatts of solar power in Garissa County by February next year.

The project already underway Ng’ang’a said is being funded by a Sh13.8 billion soft loan extended to Kenya government by the China Exim Bank.