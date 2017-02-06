Kenya projects top EA construction landscape

Kenya leads 10 countries in the region with 11 mega infrastructure projects worth $7.9 billion (Sh813 billion) which account for 25.6 per cent of total investments in East Africa region.

Kenya is closely followed by Ethiopia and Uganda, each with nine projects and then Tanzania with eight.

The top four projects in Kenya include Standard Gauge Railway Sh391 billion, followed by Tatu City Project (Sh216 billion), Lamu Port (Sh103 billion) and Lake Turkana Wind Power Project Energy and Power (Sh93 billion).

Private investment

According to the Deloitte Africa Construction Trends for 2016, the Lake Turkana Wind power (LTWP) is the single largest private investment in Kenya’s history. If completed, LTWP will provide 310MW of power to the grid, approximately 18 per cent of Kenya’s installed capacity.

Top Ethiopian projects include Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Energy & Power $4.1 billion (Sh422 billion), Awash-Woldia-Hara Gebeya $1.7 billion (Sh175 billion) and Mekelle-Hara Gebeya-Woldia Railway $1.5 billion (Sh154 billion).

Speaking during the launch of the report dubbed “Deloitte Africa Construction Trends Report for 2016”, infrastructure and capital project leader John –Pierre Labuschagne said out of the 11 energy and power projects, six are focused on renewable energy.

“With 43 projects valued at $27.4 billion (Sh2.8 trillion), East Africa – which includes Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda – is home to 15 per cent of construction projects in Africa,” said Deloitte Africa Construction Trends Report Project Leader John –Pierre Labuschagne

The Ethiopian Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the largest project in the region. It’s expected to generate 6,000MW by 2025. Others include four hydropower projects.

Transport accounts

Labuschagne said Uganda has also two power projects — Karuma Hydropower Plant Energy and Power $2.2 billion (Sh227 billion) and Isimba Hydropower Plant Energy and Power $0.6 billion (Sh62 billion).

Tanzania Mtwara Gas Project Energy and Power $1.3 billion (Sh134 billion). Tanzania has since 2016 suspended the Bagamoyo Port Project $11 billion (Sh1.1 trillion) which would have been the largest port in East Africa.

According to the report, transport accounts for 47 per cent of investment in the region. “There are 15 roads and bridges projects currently underway, while energy and power projects accounted for just over a quarter of all projects in the region worth $10.7 billion (Sh1.12 trillion).”

West Africa had the most projects last year with 92 up from 72 and recorded the most value – $120 billion (Sh12.4 trillion). South Africa was the single country with the largest number of projects 41 followed by Nigeria with 38.