France seals Peugeot plant, Ruiru dam deals

Photo: Peugeot Group have signed a contract to begin assembling Peugeot vehicles in Kenya.

France on Saturday signed two deals that are expected to deepen its investment and presence in Kenya.

The deals will now allow Peugeot Group to resume assembling motor vehicles in the country several years after it halted and enable France to finance the construction of Ruiru II Dam at Sh18.9 billion which will boost water supply to Nairobi and its environs.

The Ruiru II financing package consists of concessional Treasury loans and a credit-export guarantee. Efforts by partner Deutsche Bank made it possible for the financing to stay in line with government’s focus on more concessional financing.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, after witnessing the signing ceremony, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the move by Peugeot Group will boost the motor vehicle industry and investment in the country.

“The investment by the Peugeot Group to locally assemble motor vehicles in our country at a plant which will be announced in due course is most welcome,”Uhuru said.

President Uhuru said the Government will continue to enforce the Buy Kenya Build Kenya policy, to support companies and businesses that produce in Kenya. “We hope to see many Peugeot cars on our roads going forward – all of them built right here in Kenya, by Kenyans, for Kenyans and the region,” he said.

Uhuru also outlined the country’s industrial agenda and progress which, he said, were key to creating jobs for the many educated, diligent and innovative young men and women. Under the agreement signed between Peugeot Group and Urysia Ltd — the local Peugeot franchise holder — Urysia will assemble five models including the 508 and 308 range. The car maker will begin operations in June.

France Minister for Economy and Finance Michel Sapin, said the re-entry of Peugeot Group signalled the growing investment confidence that French companies have in Kenya.