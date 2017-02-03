Missed revenue targets to affect Kenya’s debt servicing

Photo: Britam Asset Managers chief executive Kenneth Kaniu, (second left) analysts Kelvin Mutahi {left} and Brian Chege and portfolio manager James Mose during a quarterly media briefing in Nairobi on Thursday.

Slow economic growth may complicate Kenya’s ability to service its foreign public debt this year, given that Kenya Revenue Authority has missed its target several times.

An analyst with Britam Asset Managers, Brian Chege, says slow growth is bound to affect the repayment schedule as the country will be forced to pay more than it had anticipated.

KRA missed its revenue target by almost Sh200 billion during the fourth quarter and because of the drought and external factors, the situation may get worse.

“A rise in the US Federal Reserve interest rate means that the shilling will lose ground against the dollar, which could lead to the stock market and the economy performing badly—and KRA not to meet its revenue target,” said Chege during the launch of a report on the economy by Britam Asset Managers on Thursday.

He said unfavourable climatic conditions and drought are expected to affect agricultural productivity, increase electricity costs and reduce the water availability.

“We expect the above factors to culminate in upward pressure on overall inflation in 2017. Inflation will, therefore, trend towards the upper range of CBK’s target of 7.5 per cent,” said Chege.

He said in the event of a more permanent substitution of external for domestic finance, longer maturities would be needed to avoid bunching of repayments.

Debt repayment is the National Treasury’s biggest budget item compared to essential expenditure lines such as education and health. Kenya’s external debt increased to Sh1.8 trillion in June 2016 from Sh361.73 billion in May 2003. Statistics indicate that the country’s external debt has averaged Sh636.44 billion annuallly between 2000 and 2016.

In the 2017/18 Budget Policy Statement, National Treasury Principal secretary Kamau Thugge said the overall macroeconomic stability and sustainability of public debt will be supported by continued coordination of fiscal and monetary policies.