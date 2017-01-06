Real estate ranks high in returns

Photo: The real estate sector. Photo/File

Real estate recorded better returns compared to stocks and fixed income securities (Treasury bills and bonds) last year than 2015.

Cytonn Investments 2016 annual report indicates property owners recorded an average return of 25.8 per cent (yield 7.8 per cent plus capital appreciation 18 per cent).

Rental yields averaged 10 per cent (retail), 9.4 per cent (commercial office), six per cent (residential) and 5.8 per cent (industrial). In the first half of the year, the fixed income market recorded a slight dip in terms of yield (interest rates) despite the Government increasing its appetite for debt which hit the Sh172.2 billion mark.

In the period under review, yields on T-bills declined with the 91, 182 and 364-day papers declining by 330 basis points (bps), 130 bps and 170 bps, respectively, to 7.1 per cent, 9.8 per cent and 11.1 per cent from 10.4 per cent, 11.1 per cent and 12.8 per cent respectively.

“The decline in yields was as a result of high liquidity in the money markets, especially in the second quarter,” the study indicates. Returns on stocks listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange may not have excited investors as market indicators (indices) posted remarkable dip.

NASI, NSE 20 and NSE 25 indices lost 8.5 per cent, 21.1 per cent and 15.8 per cent respectively as a result most stocks shedding prices. The top five losing stocks were Uchumi, Kapchorua Tea, National Bank, Sanlam and Home Afrika which declined by 63.9 per cent, 60.0 per cent, 54.3 per cent, 54.2 per cent and 53.8 per cent.

The top five gainers for the year were KenolKobil, Kenya Airways, Safaricom, BAT and Kenya Power and Lighting Company, advancing 55.2 per cent, 19.4 per cent, 17.5 per cent, 15.8 per cent and 9.1 per cent.