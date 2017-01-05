Chumo exits Kenya Power after 30 years

Photo: Kenya Power outgoing Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ben Chumo (centre), symbolically hands Dr Ken Tarus, the acting CEO, keys to his new office. Looking on is the firm’s Chair Kenneth Marende. Photo/HELLEN MUTURI

Intrigues surrounding the extension of Kenya Power Chief Executive and Managing Director Ben Chumo’s term came to an end yesterday after current General Manager (Finance) Ken Tarus was appointed the acting boss.

Plans to extend Chumo’s stay in office had been challenged by activist Okiya Omtata’s through a petition that sought to bar the board from recommending him for a further term.

The move brings to an end Dr Chumo’s 30 years service in the company where he rose through the ranks from a human resource officer to head the power distribution firm. During Chumo’s term as CEO, the power sector witnessed steady growth and challenges in equal measure.

Electricity access increased from 27 per cent in 2013 when he assumed leadership of the company to the current level of 66 per cent. It is during his tenure when Kenya Power managed to undertake the massive countrywide electrification programme under the Last Mile Connectivity which looped in almost all public schools to the national grid.

Coming at a time when the country nears the actualisation period of various ambitious energy production plans in line with Vision 2030, the incoming chief executive’s work is cut out for him.

Dr Tarus said he plans to fast-track the access agenda to 70 per cent by this year, enhance reliability and promised price reduction. “Due to the diversified sources of power generation we might not see much price changes,” he said.

Tarus, 46, brings with him more than 20 years corporate leadership and management experience, five of which are in the energy sector. Prior to his appointment as general manager in charge of finance and a member of the executive management team for a period of two years, Tarus had worked at the Rural Electrification Authority as head of finance between 2012 and 2014.

He also served as the deputy vice chancellor for Finance, Planning and Administration at KCA University. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration (Finance) from Kabarak University, an MBA from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the same institution.

Tarus is a Certified Public Accountant. As for the outgoing chief executive, who turned 60 in July last year, is a renowned human resource management practitioner and lecturer.

“Teaching is my passion, and as I speak today, I have three offers,” he said as he bid goodbye to members of the board before he retires on tomorrow.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Human Resource Management from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology; a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Nairobi.