Banking should evolve to spur inclusion

Paul Theuri

There are massive, untapped banking opportunities in Africa and lenders in the region need to step up to succeed. As the world’s second-largest continent—with over a billion people spread across 56 countries—Africa has a wide range of trends that are shaping the retail financial services market.

There are three main market areas which require banks’ attention. The first is the huge unbanked population. According to McKinsey and Company, 80 per cent of Africa’s total adult population does not use formal or semi-formal financial services. Geographical inaccessibility and poor infrastructure are the main reasons for this.

This, combined with the high cost of banking services and a lack of financial education, creates very high barriers to banking for poor rural populations.

Second is the micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector. MSMEs are critical for the economic and social development of the region but, until recently, have been deprived of the help and support they need from financial institutions to grow.

The sector employs majority of the Kenyan population and, if ignored, will negatively affect the economy. The third area is the region’s middle class. According to the African Development Bank, Africa now has the fastest-growing middle class in the world.

Some 313 million people, 34 per cent of Africa’s population, spend Sh220 a day, a 100 per cent rise in less than 20 years. Banks on the continent must embrace the opportunity to reach the three market areas. However, a number of challenges lie in their way.

Mobile banking will continue to be one of the most sought-after channels in Africa and banks will continue to exploit it for customer engagement, delivery and distribution.

Telecommunication companies have already taken the lead in delivery through mobile channels and this will encourage more banks to partner with the organisations.

There are more mobile subscribers than bank accounts in Africa. The mobile uptake has and will be a great impetus to banking.Banks should arrive at the right mix of physical and digital channels. High-cost branches cannot survive in their traditional form.

Research has shown that to open a branch and fully equip it with all necessary infrastructures, banks need not less than Sh40 million. It will again take time before the new branch breaks even. They should arrive at the right mix of various branch sizes based on location and customer requirements.

Branch design will play a key role in driving the right customer behaviour as well as business growth through new channels. Only those who dare to become more innovative will succeed in Africa.

The time is very ripe to give banking in the region an overhaul and to offer something new and different that will change the lives of citizens. The writer is an economic analyst. [email protected]