CBK’s monetary policy stance succeed in regulating inflation

Photo: Central Bank of Kenya in Nairobi. Photo/FILE

Monetary policy implemented by Central Bank of Kenya this year reined in inflation, a move which played a vital role to hold the shilling stable.

According to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) report, high inflation in January, which stood at 7.78 per cent, was driven by food and non-alcoholic drinks by 0.47 per cent despite the overall decline in the cost of electricity, kerosene, cooking gas and diesel.

To contain inflation, MPC, whose main objective is to stabilise prices, raised the Central Bank Rate to 11.5 per cent in January. In May 2016, the team lowered the CBR by 100 basis points to 10.5 per cent saying inflation would decline in the short-term.

However, in July 2016, the performance of the economy remained strong, posting a growth of 5.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2016/17 financial year, compared with five per cent in a similar period of 2015.

Inflation at the time stood at 6.4 per cent. Food cost however saw inflation close at a nine-month high rate of 6.68 per cent above market expectations of 6.48 per cent.