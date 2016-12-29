Maize sub-sector plagued by bad weather and poor prices

Photo: Dried maize. Photo/File

In 2016, maize continued to be cheaper to produce but expensive to buy as production remained below national consumption levels, explaining an influx of maize from neighboring countries.

The most recent indication of a dip in maize production was the severe shortage of maize in parts of Western Kenya and Rift Valley due to erratic rain patterns and unscrupulous maize seed dealers.

Currently, increasing demand for maize by South Sudan is already putting pressure on the grain. Maize easily crosses the border at better rates than what the government is offering.

The price of a bag of maize has increased beyond the Sh3,000 per bag currently being offered by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) putting millers on the spot.

The government were at a loss as farmers opted to sell maize to brokers and middle men on account of cost, drying and transportation challenges. Crop yields continued to decrease due to unfavorable weather patterns and inadequate policies.