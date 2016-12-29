Photo: Rising debt level raises concern. Photo/Courtesy

Kenya is pilling up debt which could expose the economy to systemic risks in the future, the latest World Bank economic update on Kenya says.

According to the report, the country’s more than Sh3.6 trillion public debt as at September 2016 remains sustainable and the margin for further debt accumulation is narrowing and exposing the country to potentially difficult times ahead. Total external debt stock, including the International Sovereign Bond, stood at Sh1.7 trillion at the period ending September 2016.

Debt stock comprised of multilateral debt (42 per cent), bilateral debt (31.6 per cent), suppliers credit debt (0.5 per cent), and commercial banks’ debt (25.9 per cent). On the other hand, total gross domestic debt stock increased by 33.6 per cent from Sh1.4 trillion as at September 2015 to Sh1.9 trillion by the end of September 2016.

Between July 2016 and September 2016, external financing amounted to a net borrowing of Sh39.2 billion. Net domestic financing amounted to Sh49.4 billion net debt (equivalent to 0.7 per cent of GDP) in the period ending 30th September 2016.

Treasury’s holds that the national debt is manageable and that there is room to accumulate more debt without compromising economic growth. Kenya’s public debt increased from 42.1 per cent of GDP in 2012/13 to 55.1 per cent of GDP in 2015/16, on the back of a massive increase in development spending.

The World Bank says the situation is further compounded by the fact that growth in public expenditure has far outstripped growth in revenues, creating a major imbalance. “Revenue is projected to grow in 2016/17 to 21.3 per cent of GDP compared to 19 per cent GDP in 2015/16.

Expenditure, on the other hand, is projected to increase by 3.7 per cent of GDP during the same period,” the report said. An ever expanding fiscal deficit, which is projected to be higher in 2016/17 should also be a cause for worry, the bank warns.

Treasury prepares for fresh foreign borrowing, partly to finance the Sh691.5 billion deficit in the current financial year’s Sh2.2 trillion budget.

It is Kenya’s bullish fiscal expansion which remains the greatest challenge to debt sustainability as the country is likely to borrow beyond the current target to meet increasing expenditure demands, especially on infrastructure.