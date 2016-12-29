Tea leads in produce exports

Photo: Tea farming. Photo/Courtesy

Tea exports grew by 43 per cent in the first nine months of 2016, making it one of the top export commodities from the East Africa region and Kenya in particular, according to Maersk Line data.

Kenya is the world’s leading exporter of black tea, a crop that offers a livelihood to thousands of small-scale growers, and earns the country a lot of foreign exchange. Most of the tea was destined to Pakistan.

The three per cent growth in exports on the Northern Corridor was largely propelled by tea, non-frozen vegetables and beans, avocados and animal fodder. Imports were stifled by introduction of new duties and levies on some of the import commodities such as used clothing, as well as new regulations on auto and paper imports into Kenya.

Kenyan tea earnings jumped 29 per cent between May 2015 to May 2016 growing by Sh12 billion with official data indicating that tea fetched Sh53.2 billion in the period, up from Sh41.2 billion in 2015. This was further aided by the weakening of the shilling against the US dollar.

Kenya intends to increase tea industry earnings by encouraging farmers to embrace specialty tea varieties, such as white, purple and orthodox tea, which have a high value.

Kenyan producers are also looking to diversify their export markets by targeting high-growth markets such as China and Iran. New guidelines by the government will help increase the availability of planting material and manufacturing facilities, which are required to enable farmers embrace the new tea varieties.