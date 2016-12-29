Kenyan business in S. Sudan suffer as violence escalates

Photo: Businesses in S. Sudan suffer as violence escalates. Photo/Courtesy

Unrest in South Sudan wrecked havoc for Kenyans interest as Africa’s youngest state degenerated into lawlessness in the South Sudanese capital Juba.

There were pockets of violence targeting foreigners living and working in South Sudan as rescue efforts ensued but most were evacuated in good time as violence continued unabated.

Thousands of Kenyan workers in key sectors of the South Sudanese economy such as banking, transportation, telecoms, oil, construction and hospitality were caught in the thick of the crossfire.

Local businesses including UAP Holdings, East African Breweries, CFC Stanbic, Equity and Co-operative banks took the beating. KCB branches, which are spread out in 10 South Sudanese states, quickly scaled down operations.

As war escalated in the country Kenya Airways and Fly 540 started feeling the pinch. Fly 540, which had two daily flights, stopped operations in the war-torn country pending improvement in the security.

Kenyan financial institutions and enterprises in South Sudan suffered similar fate as violence threatened to spill over to a full- scale war leading to devaluation of the South Sudanese pound sucking close to Sh15 billion in foreign exchange losses.

KCB lost Sh6.1 billion in its South Sudan subsidiary, Equity reported Sh5.7 billion, CfC Stanbic reported Sh1 billion, while Co-operative Bank reported forex-related losses of Sh1.8 billion.

The suspension of Kenya Airways flights to South Sudan was a major setback to Kenya’s exports which totaled Sh24.6billion three years ago compared to Sh22.2billion a year earlier.