Tourism promotion pays dividends, grows arrivals

Photo: Tourists make their way at the busy Likoni crossing channel in Mombasa. Photo/File

The tourism sector recorded improved performance following vigorous marketing by various stakeholders. Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said total international arrivals between January and October 2016 had grown by 16.1 per cent to 628,345.

Kenya Association of Hotel keepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch Executive Officer, Sam Ikwaye said last year, the sector struggled as a result of multiple travel advisories which portrayed the country as insecure. “Most of these advisories were partly or completely lifted in 2016 following government’s intervention and marketing,” he told People Daily.

Ikwaye said September, October and November had been the busiest months of the year and expected December to perform just as well. According to Ikwaye, hotels in the Coastal circuit are operating at a bed occupancy averages of between 65 and 70 per cent compared to 50 and 60 per cent in the same period last year.

Ikwaye added that individual facilities in the South and North Coast had recorded 100 per cent occupancies. This year also saw alternative accommodation facilities — apartments and Villas — record high numbers compared to previous years as their popularity increased. Recovering 100 per cent arrivals from the country’s traditional market, Europe was still difficult.

Ikwaye said only six per cent of the traditional source market was recovered in 2015. Domestic tourism posted a positive growth with some hotels recording 50:50 occupancy for international and domestic tourists. He attributed the steady growth of domestic tourism to the rise of elite middle class who are rapidly embracing holidays and adventure.

Ikwaye warned that next year could be a tough year for the sector because of the “wait and see” attitude associated with elections. Mombasa port handled 1,880 arrivals by cruise ship.

Between December 2015 and March 2016 over 11,000 crew and passengers docked. However, unlike Jomo Kenyatta and Moi International airports, Mombasa port lacks a welcoming area and resting spot for visitors who may be connecting to other destinations.

Early this month, 438 tourists and crew disembarked from a luxurious cruise ship MV Silver Cloud after it docked at the Mombasa port. Majority of the tourists were from the traditional source markets in Europe, 50 from the UK, 49 from US, Australia 28, Canada 13. Others were citizens of India, Hungary and Brazil.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Assistant Manager for Corporate Communications Ng’eno Kimutai said the docking of the ship marked the onset of the tourism peak season. The ship arrived from Mahe in Seychelles and was destined for Zanzibar after a daylong stopover for excursion by the tourists. Four days later, another cruise vessel Ms Nautica docked at the port.

It brought 591 tourists and 400 crews. Meanwhile, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho has given green light to the pending proposal, mooted in May, 2016, to establish Mombasa Tourism Board (MTB). Making the revelation after a round-table meeting with key stakeholders in the sector, Joho committed to push an executive bill through the Mombasa County Assembly.

Ikwaye said that MTB will not replicate the country’s top tourism marketer ­­– KTB. “It will be a holistic approach to solving industry woes in the county. Many a time, the heads of department and other government technocrats do not understand the industry well and some implications of their decisions.

The board will be a legal entity that will advice on matters tourism,’’ Ikwaye said. He said that marketing will just be one of its core functions. ‘‘We have among other things received great news that our beautiful Port city shall be playing host to the 2018 edition of the Skal World Congress and what a better way to show support by having to work closely with tourism stakeholders,’’ Joho said.