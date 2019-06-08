Veteran radio presenter Mohamed Juma Njuguna dies in Nairobi

Veteran radio presenter and football commentator Mohamed Juma Njuguna has died at a Nairobi hospital after a short illness.

Juma Njuguna is best known for his prowess in the football commentary which has since been picked up by many radio stations in the country.

Until his death, he was working as a content producer at Radio Citizen.

He was awarded with a Head of State Commendation by retired President Mwai Kibaki on March 10, 2010 for his distinguished career in media.

