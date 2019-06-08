Breaking NewsNATIONALNEWSTop Stories

Veteran radio presenter Mohamed Juma Njuguna dies in Nairobi

People Daily June 8, 2019
2,989 Less than a minute
Mohamed Juma Njuguna

Veteran radio presenter and football commentator Mohamed Juma Njuguna has died at a Nairobi hospital after a short illness.

Juma Njuguna is best known for his prowess in the football commentary which has since been picked up by many radio stations in the country.

Until his death, he was working as a content producer at Radio Citizen.

He was awarded with a Head of State Commendation by retired President Mwai Kibaki on March 10, 2010 for his distinguished career in media.

More to follow 

Show More

Related Articles

June 8, 2019
2,791

Kibwana tells ‘politically dead’ Kalonzo to retire

June 8, 2019
2,708

Sonko urges youth to shun crime

June 8, 2019
2,570

Neymar records statement with Brazil police amid rape claims

Former Health Executive Raphael Munyua
June 7, 2019
2,967

Twaha sued for illegal dismissal