The Theresa May story: The Tory leader brought down by Brexit

Britain’s second female prime minister, like the first, has ultimately been brought down by Conservative in-fighting over Europe.

But Theresa May is unlikely to join Margaret Thatcher in the annals of leaders who left an indelible mark on their country. At least not in the way she might have wanted when she entered Downing Street in July 2016.

Whatever ambitions she had – to reach out to the forgotten parts of the nation, or correct the “burning injustices” in British society – were overshadowed by a single word: Brexit.

Her almost three years in office were entirely defined by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, and her increasingly desperate efforts to deliver on the outcome of the referendum called by her predecessor David Cameron.

Even her sternest critics had to marvel at her ability to soak up the punishment that came, in wave after wave, from all sides.

