Photo: Kwale County Senator Boy Juma Boy

Kwale County Senator Boy Juma Boy has passed on at Aga Khan hospital after a short

illness, his daughter Latifa Boy confirms.

The Senator was elected to represent Kwale County in 2013 elections. Senator Boy was once the youngest Member of Parliament in Kenya, when he succeeded his father, Juma Boy, as MP for Matuga in 1983.

He retained his seat in the 1988 and 1992 elections. He also once served as the Kanu Chief Whip.