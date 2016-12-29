2016 KCSE results to be released today

Some 577,253 Form Four candidates who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam in 2016 are set to know their results this afternoon.



Education Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i will release the results at Shimo La Tewa High School in Mombasa county.

Last year’s exams, coming against a backdrop of a rogue trend that had been building up in the past, were dogged by widespread cheating that led to the cancellation of results of 5,101 KCSE and 2,709 for KCPE exams candidates.

The credibility of the exams declined and raised concerns to the calibre of graduates coming out of basic and even post-secondary institutions, which led the government to coming up with stringent rules to contain the menace.

No clipboards

Some of the raft of measures include the closing of schools earlier for the non-candidate classes and appointing school principals the exam centre managers to ensure they are more accountable to the examination administration.

Unlike in the past, the candidates would go to the exam rooms without clipboards and would carry geometrical instruments and writing material in see-through plastic bags.



The government also established a multi-agency command and control centre to ensure enhanced coordination of all the activities related to examinations administration.



All national government officials in counties had been directed to grant necessary support to the education officers to facilitate successful delivery of exams.

To ensure smooth running and adherence to the guidelines, senior government officials from the Education ministry and other agencies such as the Kenya National Examination Council and Teachers Service Commission visitd various centres across the country and monitor the exercise.

The officials, led by Education Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, visited over 400 centres by the end of the exercise on November 30.



