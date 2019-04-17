Peru former president Alan García dies after shooting himself

Former Peru President Alan García has died after shooting himself as police arrived at his home to arrest him over bribery allegations.

Mr García was rushed to hospital in the capital, Lima. His death was confirmed by current President Martín Vizcarra.

A crowd of supporters gathered outside the hospital and were held back by a line of police. Mr García was accused of taking bribes from Brazilian construction company Odebrecht – claims he denied.

Officers had been sent to arrest him in connection with the allegations. Interior Minister Carlos Morán told reporters that when police arrived, Mr García asked to make a phone call and went into a room and closed the door.

Minutes later, a shot rang out, Mr Morán said. Police forced the door open and found Mr García sitting on a chair with a bullet wound to his head.