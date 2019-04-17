Kahata among six ‘rebels’ set to leave Gor

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia plan to expunge six rebellious players from their ranks to stem increasing waves of indiscipline. Among the players to exit K’Ogalo at the close of season is midfield maestro Francis Kahata whose contract ends in July.

Kahata and the club have had numerous run-inns in the past few months, leading to strained relations with both desperate for a divorce.

The player handed Gor a transfer request last December in the wake of Algerian club USM Alger’s interest in his services but K’Ogalo clung to one of their most prized assets.

However, his antics have riled club officials who opted not to negotiate a contract extension but let him leave for free once his current deal expires. Club chairman Ambrose Rachier on Wednesday let out the team’s worst kept secret when he expressly said he would do away with six players and their inciters.

The first mutiny at Gor occurred last year during the Cecafa tournament when the players refused to attend the medal ceremony and demanded their cash awards be given to them directly. The players then waited until the end of the season when they boycotted training over a two-week delay in salaries.

Come this season, the squad made it a habit of boycotting training before crucial home games but Rachier had enough last week when the players attempted to draw the supporters’ wrath by posting pictures of them sleeping on the floor at an airport on their way to Morocco for the CAF Confederation Cup tie against RS Berkane.

The chairman fell short of naming the six players he has fallen out with as the team focuses on claiming their 18th league title.

Meanwhile, Bandari returned to the top of SportPesa Premier League table after handing KCB a 2-1 beating thanks to a brace from Congolese Yema Mwana while 2008 champions Mathare United ended their four-match winless run by edging out Nzoia Sugar 3-2 thanks to a Clifford Alwanga double and Kevin Kimani opener.

In Kisumu, Ulinzi Stars registered a 2-0 win over Western Stima as basement teams Mount Kenya and Zoo FC both won their games. Mt Kenya pipped Chemelil Sugar 4-3 while Dan Chetambe scored the only goal as Zoo beat Vihiga United 1-0.