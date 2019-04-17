Musa Otieno tips Kenya to finish second in Afcon group

Amos Abuga

Harambee Stars have a realistic chance of making it past the group stages at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt. Those are the sentiments of former captain Musa Otieno who was part of the class of 2004 that last featured at Afcon in Tunisia.

The long-serving captain says Sebastien Migne’s charges are better placed to win more than one group match, unlike 15 years ago when Kenya only beat Burkina Faso 3-0 at the same stage.

Stars are in Group C alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania but Otieno feels the current squad, lead by captain Victor Wanyama, has enough quality to trouble some of Africa best, drawing optimism from their narrow win and loss against Ghana in the qualifying phase.

“I will not lie. The West Africans (Senegal) will definitely start as favourites in Egypt, mostly because they are one of the strongest sides in the continent. I expect them to top the group. But remember, this is football and therefore expect surprises,” said Otieno.

He added: “That leaves the second automatic qualifying place up for grabs and that is where I think Kenya need to capitalise on.” His sentiments were echoed by veteran tactician Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who was in charge of Stars in Tunisia.

“Unlike before, the team has been playing together for a while and even for top sides that is a huge plus. We have a chance of moving to the second round for sure,” said Mulee.

As a member of the Stars team that defeated Algeria in Nairobi 25 years ago, Otieno says the Desert Foxes are beatable despite having top players led by Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

“Tactically it is doable. I remember we defeated them 3-1 at home before losing 1-0 away. Some people claim we were so defensive in that match.

To me, the end justifies the means and if playing nine defenders and one striker gets you the result then take it,” added Otieno, who has advised the players to enjoy the tournament while taking a game at a time.