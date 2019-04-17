Labour court temporarily suspends house fund levy

Labour court on Wednesday issued a fresh orders to suspend the introduction of a controversial new mandatory house levy to fund the government’s ambitious housing project.

Under the new scheme, which was supposed to have come into effect as from May 5, both the employer and employee were expected to contribute 1.5% of the employee’s monthly salary.

Judge Maureen Onyango ordered its suspension to allow three court cases filed against the authorities to be brought together and considered. The housing levy has triggered a lot of doubts.

Kenyans have expresses their fears that the extra money could be lost through corruption. The government is aiming to build 500,000 affordable homes by 2022.